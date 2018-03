March 13 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* REG-VALNEVA INITIATES PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE ITS SINGLE-SHOT VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST CHIKUNGUNYA

* PHASE I CLINICAL TO INVESTIGATE THREE DIFFERENT DOSE LEVELS OF VLA1553 IN AROUND 120 HEALTHY ADULTS VACCINATED WITH A SINGLE-SHOT IMMUNIZATION

* FIRST DATA FROM TRIAL ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE EARLY 2019