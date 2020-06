BRIEF-Valneva Partners With Batavia Biosciences For Polio Vaccine

June 15 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* BATAVIA BIOSCIENCES AND VALNEVA COLLABORATE TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF LOW-COST INACTIVATED POLIO VACCINE

* VALNEVA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND MONTHLY SERVICE FEES

* TO MANUFACTURE SIPV VACCINE FOR CLINICAL TRIAL PURPOSES IN ITS STATE-OF—ART GMP POLIO MANUFACTURING FACILITY OPERATED UNDER GAPIII POLIO CONTAINMENT

* BATAVIA WILL REMAIN RESPONSIBLE FOR RELEASE AND SUPPLY OF GMP VACCINE TO DCVMS