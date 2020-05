BRIEF-Valneva Q1 EBITDA Down At 2.4 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Valneva SE:

* EBITDA OF €2.4 MILLION IN Q1 2020, LOWER THAN Q1 2019 (€8.2 MILLION) DUE TO INCREASED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS

* PRODUCT SALES REVENUE OF EUR 32.7 MILLION IN Q1 2020, SIMILAR TO Q1 2019 (EUR 32.8 MILLION)

* POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF EUR 3.0 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* STRONG CASH POSITION OF EUR 80.8 MILLION AT END OF MARCH 2020

* LIMITED BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS DURING Q1

* TOTAL REVENUES NOW ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 95 MILLION AND EUR 135 MILLION IN 2020

* PRODUCT SALES REVENUE GUIDANCE REVISED TO EUR 75 MILLION TO EUR 95 MILLION NOTING CONTINUING IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS IMPROVED NEGATIVE EBITDA OF EUR 10 MILLION TO EUR 30 MILLION IN 2020 (COMPARED TO PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF UP TO EUR 50 MILLION NEGATIVE EBITDA) IN 2020