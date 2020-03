March 25 (Reuters) - Valneva SE:

* VALNEVA REPORTS POSITIVE END-OF-PHASE 2 CHIKUNGUNYA MEETING WITH THE U.S. FDA; SETS STAGE FOR PHASE 3 STUDY

* STUDY INITIATION AS SOON AS COVID-19 SITUATION PERMITS, CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED FOR Q4 2020

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT ANALYSIS IS EXPECTED SIX MONTHS THEREAFTER

* FINAL ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED AT DAY 180 (SIX MONTHS AFTER IMMUNIZATION)

* TOTAL DURATION OF STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE NINE MONTHS