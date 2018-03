March 19 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* NO SAFETY CONCERNS ASSOCIATED WITH VLA15 IN ANY TREATMENT GROUP‍​

* VLA15 IS IMMUNOGENIC IN ALL DOSES AND FORMULATIONS TESTED

* REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE I INTERIM RESULTS FOR ITS LYME VACCINE CANDIDATE VLA15

* FOR VLA15, GOOD OSPA-SPECIFIC IGG ANTIBODY RESPONSES AGAINST ALL OSPA SEROTYPES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)