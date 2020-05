May 5 (Reuters) - Valneva SE:

* REG-VALNEVA TO PARTNER WITH INSTITUTO BUTANTAN ON SINGLE-SHOT CHIKUNGUNYA VACCINE FOR LOW- AND MIDDLE- INCOME COUNTRIES

* DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED IN NEXT SIX MONTHS

* COLLABORATION FALLS WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF $23.4 MILLION IN FUNDING VALNEVA RECEIVED FROM COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS (CEPI) IN JULY 2019