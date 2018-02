Feb 15 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 109.8 MILLION IN 2017 (2016 - EUR 97.9 MILLION)​

* ‍PRODUCT SALES OF EUR 92.6 MILLION IN 2017 (2016 - EUR 80.4 MILLION)​

* ‍CASH POSITION OF EUR 38.1 MILLION AT END OF 2017​

* ‍VALNEVA EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE PHASE I TOP-LINE DATA FOR ITS LYME DISEASE VACCINE CANDIDATE IN Q1 OF 2018​