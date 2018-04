April 27 (Reuters) - Valoe Oyj:

* VALOE - BOARD RESOLVED TO APPROVE REQUEST OF BRACKNOR INVESTMENT TO CONVERT PROPORTION OF EUR 50,000 OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES TO SHARES IN CO

* VALOE - THE CONVERSION PRICE IS EUR 0,45 PER SHARE

* CONVERSION SHALL BE EXECUTED BY TRANSFERRING A TOTAL OF 111.111 TREASURY SHARES TO BRACKNOR INVESTMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: