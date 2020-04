BRIEF-Valora Appoints Beat Fellmann As CFO, Increases Syndicated Loan Facility

April 30 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* BEAT FELLMANN WILL BE THE NEW VALORA GROUP CFO - SUCCESSFUL RENEWAL AND INCREASE OF THE SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY TO CHF 150 MILLION

* EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS AND ACCOMPANYING OFFICIAL ORDERS ARE HAVING A MAJOR IMPACT ON REVENUE WITHIN VALORA GROUP

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR 11 JUNE 2020

* EXPECTS A PRONOUNCED NEGATIVE EFFECT ON EBIT AND NET PROFIT BOTH FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR AND FULL-YEAR 2020

* NEGATIVE EFFECTS CAN BE LARGELY OFFSET BY INVESTMENT STOPS AND BY WAIVING DIVIDEND