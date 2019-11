Nov 19 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* CFO TOBIAS KNECHTLE WILL LEAVE THE COMPANY AT THE END OF NOVEMBER 2019

* CHRISTIAN TÜMMLER, DIRECTOR CORPORATE GROUP ACCOUNTING & TAX, AND CEO MICHAEL MUELLER WILL ASSUME THE CFO DUTIES AD INTERIM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)