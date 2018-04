April 17 (Reuters) - VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG:

* Q1 RESULT OF AROUND EUR 39 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 44 THOUSAND)

* FOR 2018 STILL PLANNING REVENUE OF EUR 4-5 MILLION AND A NET PROFIT OF AROUND EUR 100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)