BRIEF-Valora H1 Net Profit Up +30.4%

July 19 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* GROUP NET PROFIT ROSE BY +30.4% OR +45.5% ON A PRO-FORMA ADJUSTED BASIS

* H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 18.8% TO CHF 42.8 MILLION OR +8.6% ON A PRO-FORMA ADJUSTED BASIS AND AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER ON EBIT EXPECTATIONS OF AROUND CHF 90 MILLION COMMUNICATED IN JUNE 2019 AS WELL AS ON FURTHER PROFIT TARGETS FOR CURRENT YEAR

* H1 NET REVENUES OF CHF 1,005 MILLION ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURES ON PRO-FORMA ADJUSTED BASIS AND AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* H1 GROSS PROFIT AT CHF 451 MILLION AS MARGIN IMPROVED BY +0.7 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 44.9%.