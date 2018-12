BRIEF-Valora Holding Announces Reorganisation

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG:

* AIMS TO INCREASE ITS CONSIDERABLE IMPACT IN FOODVENIENCE BUSINESS

* COMPANY WILL THUS REORGANISE AS OF 1 JANUARY 2019

* ORGANISATION IS BASED ON TWO MARKET AND CUSTOMER-ORIENTED DIVISIONS, RETAIL AND FOOD SERVICE, WITH DECENTRALISED INTEGRATED SALES FORMATS AND GROUP-WIDE SHARED SERVICES

* ROGER VOGT TAKES OVER LEADERSHIP OF RETAIL DIVISION AND BECOMES A NEW MEMBER OF GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

* CEO MICHAEL MUELLER WILL BE DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR DIGITAL

* REORGANISATION ALSO SUPPORTS REALISATION OF EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM BACKWERK ACQUISITION

* ABOVE MEASURES WILL LEAD TO REDUCTION OF AT LEAST 30 JOB POSITIONS ACROSS GROUP BY END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)