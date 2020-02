Feb 19 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG:

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT GREW BY +35.0% TO CHF 73.7 MILLION

* FY EXTERNAL SALES OF CHF 2,681 MILLION AND NET REVENUES OF CHF 2,030 MILLION REMAINED STABLE

* CONFIDENT FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, MID- AND LONG-TERM OPERATIONAL TARGETS CONFIRMED

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 12.50 GROSS FOR 2019