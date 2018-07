July 25 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* OUTLOOK: OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 CONFIRMED

* H1 EXTERNAL SALES INCREASED BY +15.0% TO CHF 1,347.2 MILLION, NET REVENUES GREW BY +7.6% TO CHF 1,042.6 MILLION

* H1 EBIT WAS AT CHF 36.0 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED TO CHF 24.7 MILLION (+3.4%); AT CHF 21.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)