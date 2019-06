BRIEF-Valora Holding Posts New Mid-Term Targets Until 2025

June 26 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* MID-TERM TARGETS UNTIL 2025: EXTERNAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY +2% TO +3% PER YEAR

* MID-TERM TARGETS UNTIL 2025: GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BY +0.5 PERCENT POINTS

* MID-TERM TARGETS UNTIL 2025: EBIT MARGIN BY +0.2 PERCENT POINTS PER YEAR ON AVERAGE

* NEW MARGIN AND PROFIT TARGETS WILL NOT YET BE ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 2020 DUE TO EFFECTS OF SBB TENDER WON END OF APRIL 2019

* EBIT WAS UP 9.3% TO CHF 34 MILLION IN FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2019

* OUTLOOK 2019: NOW EXPECTS EBIT OF AROUND CHF 90 MILLION

* FOR 2020, VALORA EXPECTS A COMPARABLE RESULT TO 2019, WITH PROFIT SCHEDULED TO INCREASE MARKEDLY AS OF 2021

* DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS IS ENSURED FOR NEXT YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)