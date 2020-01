Jan 22 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG:

* THREE NEW MEMBERS FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VALORA HOLDING AG

* NEW MEMBERS: MOBILEZONE CEO MARKUS BERNHARD, EBAY EXECUTIVE AND E-COMMERCE SPECIALIST KARIN SCHWAB AND SUZANNE THOMA, CEO OF BKW AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)