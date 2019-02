Feb 20 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG:

* VALORA INCREASES SALES AND PROFIT IN 2018

* 11.3% GROWTH IN EXTERNAL SALES TO CHF 2,731.0 MILLION IN 2018

* FY 2018 NET REVENUES WERE UP 6.0% TO CHF 2,122.1 MILLION

* SEES OPERATING PROFIT OF CHF 100 MILLION IN 2019 (+/- CHF 4 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT

* FY 2018 EBITDA CHF 156 MILLION VERSUS CHF 133.7 MILLION IN 2017