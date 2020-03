March 26 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* EXPECTS A PRONOUNCED NEGATIVE EFFECT ON EBIT AND NET PROFIT BOTH FOR HALF-YEAR AND FULL-YEAR 2020

* WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2020, VALORA WILL APPLY FOR SHORT-TIME WORKING FOR THOSE EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY CLOSURES AND REDUCED OPENING TIMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)