April 25 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG:

* VALORA WINS ALL KIOSK AND CONVENIENCE OUTLETS PUT OUT TO TENDER BY THE SBB

* BECAUSE OF TENDER EFFECTS, PROFIT TARGETS FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR FALL AT LOWER END OF ANNOUNCED RANGE

* EXPANSION OF CONVENIENCE IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN, NET EFFECT ON EBIT OF CHF -15 MILLION ON EXISTING BUSINESS FOR RETAIL CH IN 2021