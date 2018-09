Sept 20 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG:

* VALÉRIE BERSET BIRCHER STEPS DOWN FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT SWISSCOM

* HER SUCCESSOR IS TO BE ELECTED ON THE OCCASION OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 2 APRIL 2019 Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/yceptcvg] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)