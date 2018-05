May 7 (Reuters) - Valsoia SpA:

* Q1 SALES EUR 18.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SALES FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL WERE OVERALL STABLE COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES FOR FY 2018 CONSOLIDATION OF DOMESTIC MARKET SHARE AND INCREASE ON INTERNATIONAL MARKETS