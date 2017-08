July 19 (Reuters) - Value Convergence Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record a decrease in unaudited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017

* Expected result due to increase in net profit from group's proprietary investment trading business & recognition of reversal of impairment loss Source text (bit.ly/2vhJy2Q) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)