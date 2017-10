Oct 16 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB:

* REG-THE VALUE OF KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT‘S HOLDINGS IN UMECRINE COGNITION INCREASES WITH SEK 196 MILLION OWING TO POSITIVE PHASE 1B DATA

* ‍BACKGROUND IS POSITIVE PHASE 1B DATA THAT UMECRINE COGNITION RECENTLY PRESENTED FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE GR3027​

* ‍THIS INCREASE IN BOOK VALUE WILL ALSO INCREASE RESULT FOR Q3 2017 WITH SEK 196 MILLION​