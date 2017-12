Dec 8 (Reuters) - Value Partners Group Ltd:

* UNIT, VP CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES, VP GREATER CHINA, FINANCE TRUST AND INVESTMENT MANAGER ENTERED INTO LOAN NOTE DEED

* AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOAN NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY FINANCE TRUST IS US$64 MILLION

* TOTAL INVESTMENT IN FINANCE TRUST BY GROUP IS US$53.5 MILLION