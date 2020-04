April 2 (Reuters) - VALUE8 NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 7.1 MLN VS EUR 6.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 1.75 PER PREFERENTIAL SHARE

* DEVELOPED PLANS WITH MANAGERS OF PRIVATE COMPANIES THAT WILL HELP WITH GROWTH OF REVENUE AND RESULT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PANDEMIC WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE RESULTS OF THE PRIVATE INVESTMENTS

