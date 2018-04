BRIEF-Valueact Capital Master Fund Reports 6.4 Pct Stake In SLM

April 6 (Reuters) - SLM Corp:

* VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP - SEC FILING

* VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND - BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”

* VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND - HAVE HAD & ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP

* VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND - DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP

* VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP'S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS