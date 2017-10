Aug 8 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co

* Valueact Holdings, L.P. Reports 6.9 percent stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co as of July 28​ - sec filing

* Valueact Holdings, L.P. - acquired securities of Baker Hughes A GE Co based on belief that securities were "undervalued" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2foXhBr) Further company coverage: