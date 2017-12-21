FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Valuedesign adjusts plan on establishment of JVs with T-Gaia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Valuedesign Inc :

* Says it revises details in plan regarding establishment of JVs with T-Gaia, which was disclosed on July 20

* Co and T-Gaia plans to set up JV Valuedesign Singapore Pte Ltd with registered capital worth 37 million yen, instead of 60 million yen previously

* Co and T-Gaia plans to set up JV Valuedesign (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd with registered capital worth 14 million yen, instead of 60 million yen previously

* Co and T-Gaia will hold 75 percent stake and 25 percent stake respectively in two JVs

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6oFNkK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

