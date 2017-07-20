FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valuedesign to establish Malaysia-based JV with T-Gaia
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
July 20, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Valuedesign to establish Malaysia-based JV with T-Gaia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Valuedesign Inc

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation plan to inject capital of 41 million yen and 15 million yen respectively into co’s Singapore-based unit VALUEDESIGN SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. on Aug. 1, which is engaged in supply of prepaid card related systems

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation will hold a 75 percent stake and a 25 percent stake in this unit respectively

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation plan to establish a Malaysia-based joint venture on Aug. 1, which will be engaged in supply of prepaid card related systems

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation will inject capital of 45 million yen and 15 million yen into the joint venture respectively

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation will hold a 75 percent stake and a 25 percent stake in the joint venture respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w6EPKv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.