BRIEF-Valuemax Says Group's Retail & Trading Operations Closed

May 14 (Reuters) - Valuemax Group Ltd:

* VALUEMAX GROUP LTD- GROUP’S RETAIL & TRADING OPERATIONS CLOSED & WILL REMAINED CLOSED DURING CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* VALUEMAX GROUP - EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY CANNOT BE FULLY DETERMINED

* VALUEMAX GROUP - IN MALAYSIA, RETAIL OUTLETS WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL END OF CONDITIONAL MCO

* VALUEMAX GROUP-EXPECTS REDUCTION IN REVENUE DUE TO CLOSURE OF ITS RETAIL & TRADING OPERATIONS THOUGH PAWNBROKING & MONEYLENDING BUSINESSES