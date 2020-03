March 23 (Reuters) - Valuetronics Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP’S OPERATION IN PRC

* FACTORIES AT HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG PROVINCE IN PRC HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION ON WEEK STARTING 17 FEBRUARY

* AS OF MARCH 23, OVER 80% OF EMPLOYEES IN PRC HAVE RESUMED WORK

* REDUCED PRODUCTION DAYS, TEMPORARY DROP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN FEB-EARLY MARCH TO RESULT IN DECREASE IN HY REVENUE