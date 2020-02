BRIEF-Valuetronics Holdings Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Group's PRC Operations

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Valuetronics Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES REGARDING IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP’S OPERATION IN PRC

* GROUP’S FACTORIES AT HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG PROVINCE IN PRC RESUMED OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION THIS WEEK

* EXPECTED THAT PRC FACTORIES WILL EXPERIENCE DELAY IN RESUMING THEIR OPERATIONS TO A LEVEL BEFORE CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS

* TEMPORARY DROP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF PRC FACTORIES AS WORKERS ARE UNABLE TO RETURN TO WORK AS PLANNED

* EXPECTED THAT PRC FACTORIES WILL HAVE DIFFICULTIES MEETING ORIGINALLY PLANNED PRODUCT DELIVERY SCHEDULES

* REDUCED PRODUCTION DAYS AND TEMPORARY DROP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY MAY RESULT IN A DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS