May 2 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc:

* VALVOLINE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN NEW LUBRICANTS PLANT TO MEET GROWING DEMAND IN CHINA

* VALVOLINE INC - INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $70 MILLION IN CHINA

* VALVOLINE INC - PLANT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION BY END OF CALENDAR 2020 WITH ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN EXCESS OF 30 MILLION GALLONS OF LUBRICANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: