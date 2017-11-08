BRIEF-Valvoline sees 2018 earnings per share of $1.20-$1.28

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc
* Valvoline reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results; provides fiscal 2018 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.52 including items
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.28 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc - qtrly sales $547 million versus $494 million
* Valvoline - expects to early adopt new accounting guidance, which will reclassify non-service pension & other post-employment benefit income to be non-operating
* Valvoline Inc - beginning in fiscal 2018, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted eps will both exclude non-operating pension and opeb income
* Valvoline Inc - expect our diluted adjusted eps excluding pension and opeb plan income to be between $1.20 and $1.28 in fiscal 2018
* Valvoline Inc - for first-quarter fiscal 2018, Valvoline anticipates adjusted EBITDA (excluding pension and opeb income) of $108 million-$113 million