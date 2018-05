May 17 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc:

* VALVOLINE TO ACQUIRE GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE, ITS FIRST INTERNATIONAL QUICK-LUBE ACQUISITION

* VALVOLINE INC - FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* VALVOLINE INC - ACQUISITION WILL EXPAND VALVOLINE'S EXISTING QUICK-LUBE NETWORK TO OVER 1,200 COMPANY-OWNED AND FRANCHISED LOCATIONS