April 19 (Reuters) - VAN DE VELDE NV:

* VAN DE VELDE EXPECTS TOTAL TURNOVER NOT TO GROW IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017, BUT TO REMAIN STABLE OR TO DECREASE MODESTLY

* REDUCTION IN THE PROJECTED TURNOVER EXPECTED TO PUT SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON THE PROFIT TREND COMPARED WITH 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2Hfn38I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)