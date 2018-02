Feb 27 (Reuters) - VAN DE VELDE NV:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 33.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 209.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.03 PER SHARE

* EBITDA DECREASED BY 13.9% TO M€ 53.5

* AIMS TO RESTORE TURNOVER GROWTH TO HISTORIC AVERAGE FOR FY 2018

* SCALABLE PLATFORM CO IS BUILDING TO ENTAIL FURTHER MARKED INCREASE IN COSTS AND INVESTMENTS IN 2018