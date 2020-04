April 30 (Reuters) - VAN DE VELDE NV:

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO MAKE AN ACCURATE ESTIMATE OF THE CONCRETE CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 ON THE COMPANY

* BOTH OWN STORES AS WELL AS MOST OF THE RETAIL PARTNERS’ STORES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* ONLINE CHANNEL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO OFFSET THE SALES BY THE PHYSICAL STORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)