BRIEF-Van Elle Holdings Placing Shares To Raise About £6.67M & Furloughing About 40% Of Group's Workforce

April 9 (Reuters) - Van Elle Holdings PLC:

* PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY £6.67 MILLION

* NOW EXPECTED THAT THESE MARKET CONDITIONS WILL RESULT IN A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN GROUP REVENUES IN PERIOD FROM MARCH TO MAY

* FURLOUGHING OF OVER 200 STAFF (REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 40% OF GROUP’S WORKFORCE)

* INTRODUCTION OF PART TIME WORKING TOGETHER WITH A RECRUITMENT FREEZE;

* 20 PER CENT. TEMPORARY PAY REDUCTION FOR BOARD AND EXECUTIVE TEAM

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF GROUP’S PRECAST CONCRETE FACTORY TOGETHER WITH AN ASSOCIATED INVENTORY REDUCTION PROGRAMME

* FREEZE ON NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE

* NEGOTIATIONS INTO DEFERRAL OF RENT, RATES AND HIRE PURCHASE PAYMENTS, WHERE APPROPRIATE

* REVIEW OF POTENTIALLY SALEABLE SURPLUS PROPERTY AND RIG ASSETS

* GROUP REVENUE WOULD BE ABOUT 25% BELOW ITS PLAN FOR FY21

* UNDER DOWNSIDE CASE, GROUP REVENUE FOR FY21 IS ASSUMED TO BE BELOW 60% OF PLANNED LEVELS