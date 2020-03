BRIEF-Van Elle Holdings Says COVID-19 Having Significant Impact On Group

March 26 (Reuters) - Van Elle Holdings PLC:

* RAPID SPREAD OF COVID-19 IS NOW HAVING A SIGNIFICANT, DIRECT IMPACT ON GROUP

* IT IS TO BE EXPECTED THAT THERE WILL BE FURTHER TEMPORARY CLOSURES AND OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION.

* CLOSURES AND OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION. WILL HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2020

* PERFORMANCE FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2020, WHICH BOARD NOW EXPECTS TO BE BELOW CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* RESOLVED TO CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.2P PER SHARE, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: