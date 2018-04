April 25 (Reuters) - VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV:

* FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH LAST TWO QUARTERS OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 NET INFLOWS OF EUR 0.4 BILLION TO PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT: CLIENTS REMAIN FOCUSED ON LONG TERM DESPITE STOCK-MARKET VOLATILITY

* Q1 NEGATIVE PRICE MOVEMENTS IN FINANCIAL MARKETS LEAD TO A NET REDUCTION IN CLIENT ASSETS TO EUR 82.7 BILLION

* Q1 FULLY LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER I RATIO OF 20.2%