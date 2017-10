Oct 2 (Reuters) - VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV:

* VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN SPINS OFF TRADING PLATFORM CAPTIN

* ‍PLATFORM FOR TRADING IN UNLISTED COMPANIES AND EMPLOYEE OWNERSHIP SERVICES WILL STRIKE OUT ON ITS OWN UNDER NAME OF CAPTIN FROM 1 OCT

* ‍WILL REMAIN INVOLVED WITH CAPTIN BY PROVIDING TRADING FACILITIES AND ACCOUNTS FOR CAPTIN CLIENTS​