BRIEF-Vanc Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Supply And Distribution Agreement With Affiliate Of Emerald Health Therapeutics

April 17 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc :

* VANC PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A SUPPLY AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC

* WAS GRANTED RIGHTS TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE CERTAIN PROPRIETARY ENDOCANNABINOID-SUPPORTING PRODUCTS IN CANADA TO LICENSED PHARMACIES

* CONCURRENT WITH EXECUTION OF AGREEMENTS, VANC ISSUED TO EMERALD'S AFFILIATE WARRANTS TO BUY 3.03 MILLION SHARES AT $0.33/SHARE FOR 24 MONTHS