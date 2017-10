Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announced results from randomized phase ii clinical study of Tradipitant as a monotherapy in treatment of chronic pruritus

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Tradipitant was shown to improve intensity of worst itch patients experienced, as well as atopic dermatitis disease severity​