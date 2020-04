April 2 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE INITIATION OF ODYSSEY, AN FDA APPROVED CLINICAL STUDY OF TRADIPITANT IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA

* STUDY WILL BEGIN AT NEW YORK AREA HOSPITALS AND WILL ENROLL HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ARDS

* HAS RECEIVED FDA PERMISSION TO PROCEED WITH STUDY FOR TREATMENT AND PREVENTION OF PNEUMONIA ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19