April 15 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF “CALYPSO” TO STUDY THE ROLE OF GENETIC VARIATION IN COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON MEDICINE

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY WILL FOCUS ON SEQUENCING OF GENOME OF INDIVIDUAL PATIENTS, AS WELL AS COVID-19 VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: