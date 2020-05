May 20 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS CEO’S PROPOSAL ON CLINICAL TRIAL DATA SHARING, COVID-19 AND REMDESIVIR

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS - CURRENTLY IN PHASE III STUDIES WITH TRADIPITANT FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

* VANDA PHARMA CEO SAYS REASON FOR SHARING OF DATA FOR COVID-19 TRAIL INCLUDES ALLOWING SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY TO FORM OWN CONCLUSIONS FROM THEIR ANALYSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: