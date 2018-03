March 26 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE

* VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2pFMoh0) Further company coverage: