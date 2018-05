BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Reports Qtrly EPS Of $0.06

May 2 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES WERE $43.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REITERATES 2018 NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $180 MILLION TO $200 MILLION

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME WAS $0.14 PER SHARE

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)